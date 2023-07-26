Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $25.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.60. 339,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.07.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

