LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59.

LivaNova Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 437,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $66.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

