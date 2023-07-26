LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59.
LivaNova Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 437,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $66.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
