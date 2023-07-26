Logitech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 301% compared to the average volume of 1,598 call options.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

