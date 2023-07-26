Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $5,498,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

