Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of -0.06.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

