Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,225. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $535.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Luther Burbank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.