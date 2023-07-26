LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LXP stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

