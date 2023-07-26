LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LXP stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Earnings History for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

