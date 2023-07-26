Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.10. 148,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

