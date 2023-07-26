Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magnum Goldcorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$772,400.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

