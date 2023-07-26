MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 27.34%.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 63,636.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

