MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,621,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

