Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

