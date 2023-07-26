Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded down $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $188.60. 555,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,124. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.