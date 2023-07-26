Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 56665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

