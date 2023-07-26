Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

