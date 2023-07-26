Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Oil
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.