Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $220,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 6,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. 2,890,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,387. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

