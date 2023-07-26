Marcus (MCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 412,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $479.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Marcus by 266.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.6% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

