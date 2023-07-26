MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.90-$5.50 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,020. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $863.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley cut their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

