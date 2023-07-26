Mark Cuban Sells 1,300 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,956.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Cuban sold 300 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $6,018.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Cuban sold 401 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $8,140.30.

On Monday, July 17th, Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,756.93.

On Friday, July 14th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

Reading International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

