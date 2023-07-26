Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $196.05 and last traded at $196.05, with a volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

