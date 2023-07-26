Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY23 guidance at $11.05-11.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.05-$11.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.11. 78,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,661. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.