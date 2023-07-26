Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $525.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.08.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.92. 446,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

