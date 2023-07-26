Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) COO Purchases $27,248.00 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) COO Randall Tauscher bought 13,100 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,870.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randall Tauscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Randall Tauscher bought 29 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66.70.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

