Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) COO Randall Tauscher Purchases 13,100 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) COO Randall Tauscher bought 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 92,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,870.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall Tauscher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Randall Tauscher bought 29 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66.70.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.