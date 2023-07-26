Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Acquires 168,159 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 168,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

