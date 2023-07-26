Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Purchases 73,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,266,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,862.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.60.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

