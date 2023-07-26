Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Purchases 73,000 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $159,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,266,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,862.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of MMLP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -2.44%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
