Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:MTDR traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 422,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 256,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,900,000 after buying an additional 77,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

