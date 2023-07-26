Materion (MTRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY23 guidance at $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.60-$6.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $115.70. 44,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,978. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

