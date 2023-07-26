Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of comparable to $5435, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 5,436,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

