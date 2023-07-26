Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMS opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

