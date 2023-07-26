McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $30.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $411.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.76. McKesson has a 12 month low of $326.19 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

