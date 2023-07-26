McKesson (MCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY24 guidance at $26.10-26.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $26.10-$26.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCK opened at $411.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.76. McKesson has a 12-month low of $326.19 and a 12-month high of $429.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 530.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

