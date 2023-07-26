Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 6.4 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

