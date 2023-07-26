Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
Medallion Financial Stock Up 6.4 %
Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
