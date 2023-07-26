MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. MediaAlpha has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MAX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 15,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

