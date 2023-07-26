Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.50 EPS.

Medpace Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28. Medpace has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $264.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 372.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

