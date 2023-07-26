Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.04-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.