Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $259.22 and last traded at $255.97, with a volume of 188363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.94.

The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Medpace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

