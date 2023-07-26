Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $259.22 and last traded at $255.97, with a volume of 188363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.94.

The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

