Megan Faust Sells 2,700 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.