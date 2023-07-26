Megan Faust Sells 2,700 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

