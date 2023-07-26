Memex (CVE:OEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Memex Inc. (CVE:OEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Memex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11.

About Memex

(Get Free Report)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN Tempus equips industrial machines with the necessary interfaces that enable data-driven manufacturing; MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition for enhancing the value of time with enterprise resource planning connectivity and job scheduling; and MERLIN financial overall equipment effectiveness (FOEE), which enables factory organizations to link their shop floor performance to actual profit dollars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.