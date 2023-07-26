Meredith Wealth Planning Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meredith Wealth Planning cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.69.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

