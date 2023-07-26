Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.81-2.92 EPS.

MMSI stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. 1,109,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,602. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

