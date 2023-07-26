Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MEI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,364. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

