MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MET opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

