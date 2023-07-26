Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$73.47 on Wednesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$67.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.15. The firm has a market cap of C$17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Metro Dividend Announcement

Metro Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

