MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 46,009 Shares

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,217.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 521 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698.46.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,194 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,308.56.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $9,762.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,068.06.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $0.0105 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.