MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 46,009 Shares

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,217.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 521 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698.46.
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,194 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,308.56.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $9,762.60.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,068.06.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $1,129,835.70.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.
- On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,491.06.
- On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.71.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.