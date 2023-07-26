MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTG opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.