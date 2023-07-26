MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

